Hitman 3 PSVR vs PS4 Graphics Comparison

Much to our relief, IO Interactive’s Hitman 3 is pretty great inside PSVR. But how does it hold up next to the PS4 version? Find out in our Hitman 3 graphics comparison!

As you probably know by now, Hitman 3’s VR support is an optional extra that lets you play the entire campaign inside PSVR, exclusively on PS4. As we said in yesterday’s review, it’s a hugely ambitious undertaking that makes some heavy but sensible sacrifices to get up and running in VR. Below, we go through the opening of the game’s first level to show you some of the differences.

Hitman 3 Graphics Comparison: PSVR vs PS4

Some changes will be obvious. As we move up into the stage, the difference is pretty striking. The bustling crowds seen on PS4 don’t appear in PSVR until you get much closer to them, almost materializing from some sort of invisible fog. Honestly, as big of a difference this may be, it’s handled pretty gracefully in VR and limited to only a handful of scenes in the entire game. More distracting is item pop-in on tables and desks along the way.

There are other obvious differences. Reflections are completely gone in the VR version and scene decorations like shop windows or far-off vistas are often smeared.

But that’s if you compare the game directly to PS4 which, let’s be honest, was always going to turn out like this. Stacked up to other PSVR games, Hitman 3 is still one of the best looking and performing titles we’ve seen in years. Character models retain convincing details and large, sprawling maps are really stunning to behold inside the headset.

IO says playing the game on PS5 will result in faster load times, but it doesn’t sound like there will be too many differences otherwise. If you are opting to play Hitman 3 on PS5, don’t forget you’ll need the PS4 version to access VR support. Luckily, that’s completely free with the game.

Hitman 3 launches today on PS4 with VR support. What did you make of our Hitman 3 graphics comparison?