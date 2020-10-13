Oculus Quest 2 Games: Every New Update And Enhanced Title Confirmed

We’ve got the full list of Oculus Quest 2 games updated and enhanced for the new headset right here.

The Oculus Quest 2 can play every single app that released for the original Quest and, going forward, there will be content parity on both headsets for at least the foreseeable future. But developers are also able to release enhanced Oculus Quest 2 games with improved visuals over the Quest 1 versions. In fact, studios are even going back to make Oculus Quest 2 updates to existing titles to take advantage of the new hardware.

In some cases we’ve been able to see the updates to these Oculus Quest 2 games ourselves and, where possible, made our own videos showing the differences. We’ll be updating this list of Oculus Quest 2 enhancements and optimizations as we make more videos and learn about other games, so check back.

Oculus Quest 2 Games: Every Updated And Enhanced Title

Affected: The Manor

What is it?: More experience than game, Affected lays on the scares thick and fast, challenging players to survive a haunted manor.

Quest 2 Updates Include: Improved visuals and audio, including new dynamic shadows.

Apex Construct

What is it?: A unique adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic world in which two AI constructs wage war. You’re thrown into the middle of it with a bow and arrow at your side.

Quest 2 Updates Include: Higher resolution, added particle and audio effects and ragdoll physics for enemies.

Arizona Sunshine

What is it?: One of VR’s original zombie shooters, complete with a full campaign and wave-based survival mode.

Quest 2 Updates Include: Updated visuals including new assets and improved zombie models as well as improved physics.

Death Horizon: Reloaded

What is it?: An arcade-style zombie shooter.

Quest 2 Updates Include: Dynamic lighting and muzzle flash and improved enemies and environments.

Gravity Lab

What is it?: An early-era VR puzzler in which players guide objects to goal zones using gravity-defying tools.

Quest 2 Updates Include: Improved textures on tools.

Holopoint

What is it?: A relentless, fast-paced archery wave shooter in which players must score points and dodge enemies as quickly as possible.

Quest 2 Updates Include: TBD

Ironlights

What is it?: A slow-mo style melee fighting game, players face off either with friends of AI and strategically navigate their way through gladiator battles.

Quest 2 Updates Include: Improved resolution improving image sharpness, improved shaders, improved particle effects on enemy deaths.

Onward

What is it?: Downpour Interactive’s enduring military simulation shooter, offering realistic modern combat in VR.

Quest 2 Updates Include: Improved level of detail bias for reduced pop-in and Specular Maps for improved gun models.

Phantom: Covert Ops

What is it?: A stealth game in which players paddle through a naval base in a kayak. Part Splinter Cell, part Olympic sport.

Quest 2 Updates Include: A lighting pass to improve visuals.

Rec Room

What is it?: A social VR platform with plenty of activities to take part in, including the ability to make your own content and share it with friends.

Quest 2 Updates Include: New modes from the PC VR version coming to Quest 2 but not Quest 1

Red Matter

What is it?: A narrative-driven sci-fi adventure in which players explore a strange Cold War-era facility off-planet. Immersive controls and winning presentation are right at the heart of the Quest port.

Quest 2 Updates Include: Better textures and further LOD (level of detail) distance.

Superhot VR

What is it?: An all-time VR classic, part puzzler, part first-person shooter in which time moves only when the player does.

Quest 2 Updates Include: Higher resolution, more detailed textures, support for 90Hz (when available).

Trover Saves The Universe

What is it?: Justin Roiland’s typically foul-mouthed third-person adventure game in which Trover sets out to, well, save the universe.

Quest 2 Updates Include: New crisp visuals, increased resolution and improved framerate.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

What is it?: A gory zombie survival game driven by realistic physics and crafting mechanics. One of the best VR games of 2020.

Quest 2 Updates Include: Changes in level scenery including vegetation and object placement.

Waltz Of The Wizard

What is it?: A VR playground of experimentation, getting players to cast spells and tinker with their environments, including support for Quest hand-tracking.

Quest 2 Updates Include: Improved resolution, real-time lighting and bloom, more particle effects, more objects and decals in the environment.

