Prepare For A [FRESH] Content Reveal From Owlchemy Labs At The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition Tomorrow!

We’re almost there! Tomorrow’s the big day! The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition kicks off June 16th, and we have one more [FRESH] content reveal to tease.

Yup, Owlchemy Labs will be joining us for a fun surprise. You’ll know these guys for their work on Job and Vacation Simulator, two of VR’s most enjoyable experiences. We can’t say too much more than that, but fans of both will definitely want to tune in!

Hold up, what’s the Upload VR Showcase? It’s our celebration of everything to come in the world of VR. Over the course of the show, we’ll feature over 20 VR games, including titles you’re already looking forward to, updates for games you’re already playing, and some brand new reveals.

Here’s a little look at some of the other stuff we’re preparing for this year.

Okay, get ready and rested because we’ll be kicking off the show tomorrow. At 8:30am PT we’ll have a pre-show with trailers both old and new, including some discussion from the Upload team in our virtual studio. Then, at 9am PT we’ll go live with the main event, following on with a post-show where we’ll talk over this year’s reveals with a little help from our sponsor, Moss developer, Polyarc!