Population: One Quest 2 Livestream – VR Battle Royale!

For today’s livestream we’re playing Population: One in VR using an Oculus Quest 2 natively! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

Today, we’re picking a drop spot in Population: One, the popular battle royale VR shooter from Big Box VR. While this is a bit similar to Fortnite and PUBG, there are some differences as well. For example, you have a wingsuit for gliding and you can climb any and every surface in the whole game. I’ll be jumping in solo on Oculus Quest 2 playing the native version of the game and will allow viewers to join my party after a bit. Just don’t be vulgar or mean!

Read my full Population: One VR review for more about the game.

We’re going live with our Population: One VR livestream at about 1:30 PM PT today and will last for around an hour or so, give or take. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and we’ll be streaming from an Oculus Quest 2 while we try and check chat every now and then to stay up to date.

Livestream: Population One VR Battle Royale On Quest 2

