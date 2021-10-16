Song In The Smoke Graphics Comparison – Quest 2 vs PSVR vs PC

We’re back with a Song in the Smoke graphics comparison! How do the three versions of the game stack up? Find out below.

If you haven’t heard by now, we really think you should play Song in the Smoke. It’s a vast, beautiful survival game with real texture. It’s also one of the rare releases to pull off a simultaneous launch on Oculus Quest, PSVR and PC VR all at the same time. That’s impressive in its own right, but it only becomes more so when you consider just how big of a game has been squeezed onto each platform.

Song In The Smoke Graphics Comparison

Song in the Smoke features large environments with minimal loading times when traveling between them. How developer 17-Bit pulled this off — especially on Quest — I’m not quite sure, but it’s a pretty amazing technical showcase.

Visually, the Quest version of course is paired back from PSVR and PC, but it remains remarkably close. You can see some of the moss taken away from walkways and water loses its transparency in favor of a more simplistic look. You’ll also spot some missing environmental details like flies.

But, honestly? The game retains its looks where it counts. Yes the animal models still look muddy and the game has its rougher edges on all three platforms, but it still features some pretty stunning art direction I don’t think you can find anywhere else in VR. It was crucial that the technical constraints of the Quest 2 didn’t detract from that and, for my money, they haven’t.

In other words, wherever you play Song in the Smoke, you’re in for a bit of a treat.

What did you make of our Song in the Smoke graphics comparison? Let us know in the comments below!