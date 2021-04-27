Fast Travel Games’ unnerving VR horror, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, is now out on Oculus Quest and Rift. How does the standalone version stack up to the PC? Find out in our Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife graphics comparison!

Traditionally in our Quest vs PC graphics comparisons, we find a fair few differences. Most of the time it’s noticeably higher resolution textures and better lighting on PC, but in more interesting cases it’s also assets and effects in the PC version that can’t be found on Quest. What’s impressive about Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is that, although it’s a great-looking game on PC, the Quest version fights tooth and nail to achieve as close to the same results as it can get pretty much across the board. Check out our comparison in the video below.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife Graphics Comparison – PC VR vs Quest 2

Wraith is a dark game, both tonally and visually, but the shadows aren’t hiding blurry graphics. On PC you’ll find Barclay Mansion littered with remnants of the real world and an overlay of the supernatural – tree roots twist and pulsate across bookcases whilst dingy light fights through grime-stained windows. The character model for your Shadow, your more sinister other-half, is particularly unsettling.

But what’s remarkable about all of this is that the Quest version is at times identical and at others very nearly exactly the same as the PC version. The disgustingly gruesome hand models, for example, holds up just as well on standalone as they do on more powerful hardware, with bloody cuts and maze-like veins all captured in uncomfortably high fidelity.

Differences vary by the environment. In the Séance Room seen early on, there’s more light coming through the windows on PC, casting a slightly different look for the ghoulish Shadow. You can also see at the very start of the game that Ed’s death is depicted in complete darkness on Quest but actually has a floor on Rift. But these differences are rare and hardly ever meaningful.

Rest assured, then, that you’re really not missing out on much playing the Quest version of Wraith over PC. Fast Travel has delivered perhaps one of the most impressive examples of parity across the two releases we’ve yet seen. We’ll look forward to seeing if it can maintain that quality on PSVR when it releases there later this year.